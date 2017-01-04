Search
Latest Headlines for Wednesday, January 4
Wednesday, January 4, 2017 by Jo Clifton
City Council
2016: Adler’s very big year
The past year was definitely a banner one for Mayor Steve Adler, who started 2016 by calling for it to be “the year of mobility.” He was probably not thinking about transportation network companies Uber and Lyft leaving town in…
Wednesday, January 4, 2017 by Caleb Pritchard
Travis County
Eckhardt charts steady course for 2017
Travis County Judge Sarah Eckhardt says her administration is moving full speed ahead into the new year. In an interview with the Austin Monitor, Eckhardt said 2017 will be a year of continued progress on long-standing issues, and embracing a…
Tuesday, January 3, 2017 by Jack Craver
City Council
Alter wants Austinites to be ‘captains’ of city’s growth
Compared to City Council Member Sheri Gallo, the lifelong Austinite whom she is replacing on Council, Alison Alter is definitely a newcomer to the city. But these days, a person who has lived in town for five-and-a-half years is barely…
Tuesday, January 3, 2017 by Jo Clifton
City Council
Tovo concentrates on homelessness, affordability
For Mayor Pro Tem Kathie Tovo, 2016 was a year she made progress on issues related to the homeless, affordable housing, and uncovering and fighting discrimination and retaliation within the ranks of city employees. In the Austin Monitor‘s year-end conversation…
Tuesday, January 3, 2017 by Caleb Pritchard
Premium Content
TipSheets
TipSheet: Travis County, 1.03.17
The Travis County Commissioners Court meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday. In the interest of space, we’ve decided not to post the entire agenda here. The County Clerk’s office hosts a copy at its website. 2. Consider and take appropriate action…
Monday, January 2, 2017 by Elizabeth Pagano
City Council
Troxclair has opinions
This year, District 8 City Council Member Ellen Troxclair welcomed her first child. She also saw her fair share of accomplishments (and frustrations) within City Hall in 2016. Troxclair counted “making some progress on the Homestead Exemption” among her accomplishments…
Monday, January 2, 2017 by Elizabeth Pagano
City Council
Pool looks at a good past year in the “last bastion”
City Council Member Leslie Pool is happy with her sophomore year. “We did some important, amazing stuff,” said Pool. “It’s really been a good two years.” Pool, who easily retained her District 7 seat this past November – winning nearly…
Friday, December 30, 2016 by Austin Monitor
Austin
2016: An Austin Monitor review
As residents of the actual world, and not just City Hall World, we at the Austin Monitor are well-aware that most year-in-review lists will be filled with relief that the seemingly cursed 2016 will soon be over. Our relief comes…
Friday, December 30, 2016 by Michael Kanin
Publisher's Note
Publisher’s Note: Into 2017
December 2016 marks the third anniversary of the rebranding that gave birth to the Austin Monitor. In those three years, we’ve rebuilt our web home, expanded our coverage, made room for some new voices in the coverage of Austin and…